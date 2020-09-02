StormTeam 3: Fall temps arrive next week

Summer is in store for this week, but fall will be in stock for next week.

A giant potentially record-breaking trough, or dip, in the jet stream next week will invite cooler air from the north across much of the middle of the country. This will mean fall arriving a few weeks ahead of schedule for us. We can expect high temps in the 60s, and low in the 40s, with even a few nights potentially breaking into the 30s! Much of northern Minnesota will surely be experiencing the first freeze of the season.

The cold front that will bring all this cooler air has been trending later and later, and now looks to pass through sometime on Labor Day. Until then, be sure to enjoy the summer conditions with high temps between 70-80 degrees, and mostly sunny skies throughout.

