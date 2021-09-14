StormTeam 3: Cloudy, windy Tuesday before summer heat returns

A few storms overnight have come and gone, and in their place comes a below average September 14th.

Mostly cloudy skies will cover the area this morning as temps hold in the 60s. Winds out of the northwest at 10-20mph will limit how warm we get today. This afternoon temps are expected to peak in the low 70s as a bit of sunshine comes out.

Winds turn out of the south Wednesday and will begin are warm up trend. Highs in the mid 70s Wednesday, and around 80 degrees Thursday. A brief cold front brings storms and cooler weather Friday, but then we continue into summer-like territory this weekend. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Temps are expected to be mostly above average to round out the rest of September.