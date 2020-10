Weak north winds will continue to keep temps cool through the weekend, with more chances for overnight frost through Monday morning as temps drop into the mid 30s. Saturday will be entirely cloudy as a disturbance moves through, with some scattered chances for rain during the day Saturday.

Clouds clear on Sunday, and by Monday strong winds out of the south (up to 20 miles per hour) will vault temps into the 60s for the rest of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temps all next week.