StormTeam 3: Your Thanksgiving travel forecast and a look at the winter ahead.

Whether you're travelling by air or car this Thanksgiving, conditions across the Upper Midwest are looking good aside from some strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. No rain or snow is in the forecast through the end of this week.

Regarding the winter season ahead, we're continuing with La Nina conditions, which typically translates to more mild days here locally, and there is a trend towards wetter (includes rain and snow) than normal conditions. While the trend is for more mild days, we'll likely still see some arctic air make its way down here into Minnesota and Iowa. With quiet conditions in the forecast, now is the time to prepare for the season, by making sure that your home and car are ready for the winter ahead.