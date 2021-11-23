StormTeam 3: Your Thanksgiving Holiday Forecast

The Thanksgiving holiday is looking rather cold as a cold front moving through on Wednesday will usher in colder conditions for the holiday. It will be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures will start off in the teens, and only warm into the 20s for the afternoon. With breezy northwest winds of 10-25 mph, it will feel like it's in the single digits and teens throughout the day. A good day to stay inside and enjoy some great food!
Tracking a chilly Thanksgiving Day
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 5:25 PM
