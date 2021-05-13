The Minnesota Fishing Opener is Saturday, May 15th, and a few rain showers will be possible. Rain showers will be moving through Friday night, and some may linger into Saturday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible again during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.
The Minnesota Fishing Opener is Saturday, May 15th, and a few rain showers will be possible, but most of the area will be dry.
Posted: May 13, 2021 9:22 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: You may encounter a few rain showers for the Minnesota fishing opener on Saturday.
- StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday
- StormTeam 3: Building showers Friday into Saturday
- StormTeam 3: Tracking Rain for Saturday
- Minnesota teen escapes serious injury in encounter with boulder
- Minnesota man walking with girlfriend killed during chance encounter
- Protecting yourself from fraudulent encounters
- Police departments encountering staffing shortage
- Fishing Opener 2019: Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing opener
- 2018 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener: 'Made my last Fishing Opener very special'
Scroll for more content...