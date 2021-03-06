StormTeam 3: Wrapping Up Meteorological Winter

Meteorological Spring kicked off on March 1st, with Astronomical Spring (or 'calendar spring') moving in closely behind, officially starting on March 20th in the Northern Hemisphere. Extended outlooks for temperatures look to keep the above-average trend going through the next three months! All this being said, it means another data-driven Meteorological Winter is in the books, so let's take a look at how things wrapped up in Rochester! All the information below is from the National Weather Service.

Meteorological winter (December 1 through February 28) was slightly colder- and drier-than-normal at Rochester International Airport. The information below provides more details on these statistics.

From December 1st through February 28th, Rochester International Airport had an average temperature of 17.9 degrees. This was 0.6 degrees colder than the 1981-2010 winter normal of 18.5 degrees.

The average maximum temperature was 25.4 degrees. This was 0.8 degrees colder than the 1981-2010 normal of 26.2 degrees.

The average minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees. This was 0.4 degrees colder than the 1981-2010 normal of 10.8 degrees.

The warmest high temperature was 52 degrees on December 9.

The coldest high temperature was -8 degrees on February 14.

The warmest low temperature was 31 degrees on January 15.

The coldest low temperature was -23 degrees on February 15.

The daily average temperatures were above normal on 54 days (60 percent), below normal on 32 days (35.6 percent), and near normal on 5 days (5.5 percent).

The temperature fell below zero on 20 days. Normally, there are 23 sub-zero temperatures in a winter.

From December 1st through February 28th, Rochester International Airport received 1.99 inches of precipitation. This was 0.93 inches drier than the 1981-2010 winter normal of 2.92 inches.

The wettest day was on January 14 when 0.52 inches of precipitation fell.

Precipitation fell on 40 days (44.4 percent). Measurable

precipitation fell on 19 days (21.1 percent). Trace amounts of

precipitation fell on 21 days (23.3 percent).

From December 1st through February 28th, the snow observer near Rochester International Airport received 24.2 inches of snow. This was 8.8 inches lower than the 1981-2010 normal of 33.0 inches.

Snow fell on 37 days (41.1 percent). Measurable snow fell on 19 days (21.1 percent). A trace of snow fell on another 18 days (20 percent).

From December 1st through February 28th, the official snow observer near Rochester International Airport had an average snow depth of 3.6 inches. This was 1.6 inches lower than the long-term average of 5.2 inches.