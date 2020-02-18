StormTeam 3: Wrap on snow, roller coaster run on temperatures

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Even though the snow held off for a chunk of the day, the forecast ended up verifying for snowfall totals that ranged between 2-5" for the viewing area. Now the cold has settled in behind the snowfall. Wind chills will drop well below zero the next two mornings. With a Pacific air setup and high pressure moving east, temperatures get a nice bump up nearing 40 a few times this weekend.
