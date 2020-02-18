Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Wrap on snow, roller coaster run on temperatures

February ushers in a cold bout and then warmer temps for the weekend

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Even though the snow held off for a chunk of the day, the forecast ended up verifying for snowfall totals that ranged between 2-5" for the viewing area.  Now the cold has settled in behind the snowfall.  Wind chills will drop well below zero the next two mornings.  With a Pacific air setup and high pressure moving east, temperatures get a nice bump up nearing 40 a few times this weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 0°
Sunny skies and dangerous cold return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Changing the start time for Rochester Public Schools

Image

Raising the age to get married

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage has built a small town powerhouse

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/17

Image

Pool and field house moving forward

Image

Cookies for the troops

Image

Riding along as plow drivers clear the roads

Image

Spring Break Travel Danger

Image

Sibshop program helping siblings of kids with disabilities

Community Events