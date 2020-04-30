StormTeam 3: Wonderful weekend ahead

Sunshine will be plentiful today, with highs in the 60s expected. A few isolated showers are possible Friday, with high temperatures rising close to 70. Weekend will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky, dry conditions, and highs in the 70s.
