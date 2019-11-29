StormTeam 3: Wintry mix with snow and ice possible

A prolonged mix of wintry precipitation will move into the area this evening, and more waves of precipitation will be possible the rest of the weekend. Heavy, wet snowfall will stay north of the area, however, an ice and snow mix gets kicked up with low pressure the next several hours. Warming will take place closer to sunrise on Saturday which will decrease any threat of hazardous weather for a chunk of Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for a chunk of the viewing area until 7 am. Please be mindful if you have to travel.