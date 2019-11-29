Clear
StormTeam 3: Wintry mix with snow and ice possible

Threat lasts until Saturday morning

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 1:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A prolonged mix of wintry precipitation will move into the area this evening, and more waves of precipitation will be possible the rest of the weekend.  Heavy, wet snowfall will stay north of the area, however, an ice and snow mix gets kicked up with low pressure the next several hours.  Warming will take place closer to sunrise on Saturday which will decrease any threat of hazardous weather for a chunk of Saturday.  A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for a chunk of the viewing area until 7 am.  Please be mindful if you have to travel.

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
