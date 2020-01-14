StormTeam 3: Wintry mix possible Wednesday morning

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for parts of the region, especially south of I-90. The main concern overnight will be a glaze of ice and about an inch of snow. The timing will be between 2 am and noon on Wednesday. Travel will be impacted for some parts of the viewing area.
