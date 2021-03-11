StormTeam 3: Wintry Weather May Return By Monday

Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists are tracking a storm system to move into the region Sunday into Monday. This storm system has the potential to bring rain and snow to the area, which could lead to some travel impacts on Monday. Depending upon the changeover from rain to snow, it's possible the some snow accumulation will occur. If you have travel plans on Monday, continue to monitor the forecast for updates. Our meteorologists will be fine tuning the forecast through the weekend, but know that there is potential for some snow accumulation in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Monday.