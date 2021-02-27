StormTeam 3: Wintry Weather Expected Tonight

A storm system building into the region will bring snow and rain to the region tonight into Sunday morning. As it stands right now, the heavier snow will just miss the immediate area, but not by far. Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for portions of Minnesota and Iowa, including areas like Mankato, Owatonna, and Fairmont. This track of this storm could still shift, which would have a huge impact on what we see locally for wintry weather. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates ahead of tonight's wintry weather. You can also download the KIMT Weather App to get the latest weather updates on the go! And the best part? It's FREE!