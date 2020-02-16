StormTeam 3: Winter storm to make for a messy Monday

Monday's winter storm can be best described by one word - messy.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for this storm across the area, set to expire at 6pm Monday

A low pressure system will exit overnight Sunday from the great plains. It will encounter heat and moisture welling up from the south in Iowa, and swiftly intensify into a winter storm. Computer models have been all over the place with this storm due to its rather small nature, but there is growing consensus in a narrow band of higher snow accumulations somewhere near the eastern portion of the MN-IA border. It won't all be snow though as some rain and freezing rain / ice can be expected.

The mess begins Monday morning around 6am as a mix of snow/ice/rain moves in from the Southwest. This could make for a headache of a Monday morning commute if this plays out as widespread freezing rain. After this, the northern sector of the storm will transition from a mix to more snow by late morning. Further to the south in central Iowa, expect rain to be the main precipitation type. Areas in northern Iowa might be at the crossroads here where it could be back and forth snow and freezing rain.

Expect 1-3 inches to the west, and 2-4 inches towards Wisconsin to the east and close to the MN-IA border. Can't rule out higher accumulations in a narrow band near the border, but that should only occur if rain so happens to not occur.

The storm moves out late Monday evening, and it its wake will be winds gusting to 25mph making for blustery conditions Monday night.

All in all, expect some hazardous travel on Monday. Drive slow and watch out for particularly slippery roads.