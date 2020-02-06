StormTeam 3: Winter storm possible Sunday

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A winter storm is taking aim on the region for Sunday, potentially bringing upwards of 6 inches to parts of the area. Currently, the higher snow totals are expected along and north of Interstate 90. However, with the storm track still not certain, amounts and locations could change. Look for refinements to forecast amounts and location over the next few days and start preparing NOW for potential impacts to travel. We'll have updates coming up.
