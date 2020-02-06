Clear
BREAKING NEWS Life sentence in Rochester murder trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Winter storm possible Sunday

Several inches possible

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A winter storm is taking aim on the region for Sunday, potentially bringing upwards of 6 inches to parts of the area. Currently, the higher snow totals are expected along and north of Interstate 90. However, with the storm track still not certain, amounts and locations could change. Look for refinements to forecast amounts and location over the next few days and start preparing NOW for potential impacts to travel.  We'll have updates coming up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow possible tonight, looking likely on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

Legalizing recreational marijuana

Image

New Olmsted Medical Center Location

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow possible Thursday-Friday with potential winter storm this weekend

Image

RCTC men's basketball stuns Western Tech

Image

Wednesday's section hockey

Image

SAW: Matt Donovan from Dodge County

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester (10 pm edition)

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/5

Image

Law Enforcement prepare for SocialICE

Community Events