StormTeam 3: Winter storm swings heavy snow north

Best chance of 6"+ of snow north

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 2:17 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A pretty quiet thanksgiving day with a small chance of flurries or light shower action into the night hour off a weak disturbance. Any travel problems will be along a very thin line of freezing drizzle or light rain, and this could bring a glaze of ice. As the holiday comes to a close, the focus will be on a powerful storm on the west coast making landfall in the U.S. The low pressure will intensify and head into the Midwest Friday through Sunday. The large moisture plume will usher in increasing threats of precipitation, and the temperature fluctuation will be a significant challenge in determining what we see for rain, sleet, or snow. The leading edge may be light showers on Friday PM, and then switching to a mix and or snow across the region Friday night. Warming temperatures on Saturday will keep the market in the warm sector of the storm which means rain. Colder air begins to get ushered in on Sunday and more could fall as snow. Minor accumulation is expected with snow, but since it'll be over a long period time, we may end up with less snow on the ground due to the melting and rain. The precipitation comes to an end by Sunday night. A colder and sunny weather pattern takes shape early next week.

Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
