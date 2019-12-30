StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory includes all of the area

Upper-level low continues to spin overhead giving way to snow the rest of Monday.

There's enough moisture in the atmosphere to leave behind 2"-4" along I-90 and north, and lesser amounts south of the interstate. Expect for travel conditions to be poor into the night time hour and Tuesday morning.

Snow will be the main factor in our forecast, however, the wind will be very blustery out of the west-northwest gusting as strong as 40 mph. This may lead to minor blowing and drifting; also, visibility will be greatly reduced at times, too.

The sky will clear with high pressure building on Tuesday as highs fall into the 20s. It remains quiet for the next few days as high temperatures get a nice bump into the upper 30s to around 40 ahead of the next storm system. The next round of snow is possible on Thursday night and Friday - it's possible we miss out on it as the trends have been pushing it further south. It's something to keep an eye on!

Tonight: Snow early, then blowing snow

Lows: Near 20

Winds: WNW 20-40

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and breezy

Highs: Mid 20s

Winds: WNW 10-20

Tomorrow Night:Partly cloudy

Lows: Mid 10s

Winds: NW 5-15

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Areas of blowing snow from winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow moving south out of Minnesota will impact the area this afternoon and evening. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of one to two inches. Localized three inch amounts possible in far northern Winnebago and Worth counties. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusts of up to 40 mph producing blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Far Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and afternoon commutes on Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may produce drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

