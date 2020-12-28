StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory, Watch, out for our area

A large winter storm is headed to the Midwest for Tuesday, with widespread snow a guarantee. Here are the details.

TODAY'S FORECAST

Before the storm arrives, Monday will be a mostly sunny day, with winds out of the west at 5-10mph and temps climbing into the low 20s in the early afternoon. Clouds build towards the evening hours, with temps dropping overnight into the single digits. This leads into a cloudy Tuesday morning before the snow...

TUESDAY'S WINTER STORM

As the storm draws closer, we are getting a more clear picture on how the storm will play out.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of S. MN and N. IA, going into effect Tuesday at noon. This is where we can expect some wintry impacts. Alongside this, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of Eastern Iowa, Southern Wisconsin, and Northern Illinois, where there is a potential for more serious wintry impacts and snow accumulations greater than 6 inches. This includes Floyd and Howard counties. Winter Storm Warnings are out for central Iowa including Des Moines.

One of the remaining questions is if these more serious impacts and accumulations in central Iowa will trend north into some places like Charles City and Mason City. Aside from that though, there is a lot more about this storm we now know as of Monday morning.

Here is what we now know.

Widespread snow will fall Tuesday afternoon. Some wintry impacts are basically a guarantee at this point, so expect a not-so-nice Tuesday evening commute. Snow ends Wednesday morning, a shorter timeframe than what could have been. Heavier snow looks to trend to our south through central Iowa and southern Wisconsin. Accumulations between 6-12 inches are likely through much of this area as the center of the storm system tracks through this area. Southern Minnesota snowfall totals are likely to be between 3-6 inches.

Bottom line, expect some issues on the roads Tuesday afternoon, possibly extending into Wednesday morning as roads are not yet clear. A decent amount of snow is coming, and folks in Northern Iowa should be tuned to the forecast to see if it looks like things could get more serious.