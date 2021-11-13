StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory Until 6 AM Sun.

From the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

151 PM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

...Season's First Accumulating Snow Arrives Tonight...

.A couple waves of snow will impact the region from late this

afternoon into tonight. The first round of light snow will spread

east from late afternoon through mid evening with minor snow

accumulations possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces due

to initially warm pavement. There will then likely be a brief

lull in snowfall until the next round arrives toward late

evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected early Sunday morning,

especially along the I-94 corridor. The snow is expected to exit

the area around or shortly after daybreak Sunday. Patchy freezing

drizzle is possible at times tonight, but ice accumulation is not

expected on roads.

With this being the first widespread accumulating snowfall of the

season, drivers should prepare for slippery, snow-covered roads

tonight, especially bridges and overpasses. Allow extra travel

time, slow down, don't use cruise control, and increase following

distance between vehicles.

MNZ079-088-WIZ017-032-041-043-044-053-140500-

/O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0010.211113T2300Z-211114T1200Z/

Wabasha-Winona-Taylor-Buffalo-La Crosse-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-

Including the cities of Wabasha, Winona, Medford, Alma,

La Crosse, Mauston, Friendship, and Viroqua

151 PM CST Sat Nov 13 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,

511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.