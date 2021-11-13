StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory Until 6 AM Sun.

From the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
151 PM CST Sat Nov 13 2021
...Season's First Accumulating Snow Arrives Tonight...
.A couple waves of snow will impact the region from late this
afternoon into tonight. The first round of light snow will spread
east from late afternoon through mid evening with minor snow
accumulations possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces due
to initially warm pavement. There will then likely be a brief
lull in snowfall until the next round arrives toward late
evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected early Sunday morning,
especially along the I-94 corridor. The snow is expected to exit
the area around or shortly after daybreak Sunday. Patchy freezing
drizzle is possible at times tonight, but ice accumulation is not
expected on roads.
With this being the first widespread accumulating snowfall of the
season, drivers should prepare for slippery, snow-covered roads
tonight, especially bridges and overpasses. Allow extra travel
time, slow down, don't use cruise control, and increase following
distance between vehicles.
MNZ079-088-WIZ017-032-041-043-044-053-140500-
/O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0010.211113T2300Z-211114T1200Z/
Wabasha-Winona-Taylor-Buffalo-La Crosse-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-
Including the cities of Wabasha, Winona, Medford, Alma,
La Crosse, Mauston, Friendship, and Viroqua
151 PM CST Sat Nov 13 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle possible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.