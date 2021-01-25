StormTeam 3: Winter Storms Passes to our South, Minor Impacts Locally

A winter storm is bring heavy snow to parts of central and southern Iowa. Some light snow is expected locally, with light accumulations possible. The snow is having a tough time reaching the ground, due to dry air at the surface. It's plausable that the snow will overcome this and begin to accumulate. Areas from Mason City to Charles City and southward have the best chance of seeing accumulating snowfall. The further south you go, the higher the totals will be. If the snow does begin to accumulate, there will also be a sharp cutoff in snow totals, as in some area won't see any snow, but 30-40 miles south, there will be 2-4" of new snowfall. Stay tuned to KIMT News 3 for any updates on this snow moving through the region.