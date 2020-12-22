StormTeam 3: Winter Storm to Impact the Region on Wednesday

A powerful storm system will bring snow, wind, and colder temperatures to much of the Midwest on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southeast Minnesota and north central Iowa for Wednesday into Wednesday night. Light snow accumulation and strong wind gusts are expected, which will create some hazardous driving conditions late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Further to the northwest, Blizzard Warnings have been posted for areas around Makato, Fairmont, Sioux Falls, and points north of there. Heavier snowfall is expected for those areas, along with stronger winds, which will make travel difficult to near impossible throughout the day on Wednesday and even into early Thursday morning.