StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Watch in effect for Easter Sunday

Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area starting
Sunday and continuing into Monday. Snowfall rates of an inch per
hour or higher could occur Sunday afternoon and evening allowing
the snow to quickly accumulate. The probabilities for snowfall
amounts of 6 inches or more appear highest from north-central Iowa
across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin.
In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow that could
cause problems with any temporary tents that have been set up.
Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. A period of
blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially from late
Sunday afternoon into Monday.
