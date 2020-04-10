StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Watch in effect for Easter Sunday

Heavy snow is expected to fall across parts of the area starting

Sunday and continuing into Monday. Snowfall rates of an inch per

hour or higher could occur Sunday afternoon and evening allowing

the snow to quickly accumulate. The probabilities for snowfall

amounts of 6 inches or more appear highest from north-central Iowa

across southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin.

In addition, this will likely be a heavy, wet snow that could

cause problems with any temporary tents that have been set up.

Some tree damage and power outages could also occur. A period of

blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially from late

Sunday afternoon into Monday.