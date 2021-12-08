StormTeam 3: Tracking our first major snow event of the season

After snow in Minnesota on Tuesday, the weather will calm down for Wednesday with light winds, sunny skies, and high temps in the 20s. This will not last; more impactful winter weather is in store to end the week.

Thursday morning brings a brief wintry mix for some, which could comprised of some freezing drizzle and a bit of snow. Slick roads will have to be monitored for the morning commute.

But more impactful is Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our entire area from Friday at 12pm to Saturday 6am. This means that you should begin making accommodations to plans now as the potential for impacts is high enough. This will be updated to a Winter Storm WARNING if current trends for Friday's snow continue - which would mean widespread amounts more than 4 inches. Periods of heavy snow & strong wind are likely later Friday - meaning that impacts to travel are likely as well.

We do not yet know where exactly the heaviest snow lands. A rather narrow and or area of 6+ inches is likely somewhere, but the distance between who gets 1 inch and who gets 6 or 8 could be very short. The heaviest snow band could be anywhere from the Twin Cities to Ames, Iowa. That said, it is indeed most likely along the MN-IA border. These greater amounts could be quite higher than 6 inches. We will have a better idea Thursday of where the heaviest snow lands, but for now the decent chance of 6+ inches should be enough to begin making accommodations to plans Friday. That way you can be prepared for the worst, but still grateful if you end up only getting 2 inches.