Clear
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning for entire area Sunday

The snow starts after midnight Saturday

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 9:42 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of Southern Minnesota and most of Northern Iowa ahead of Sunday's snow storm. This warning goes into effect midnight Saturday, and will expire on 6pm Sunday.

Snow will begin soon after midnight on Saturday / early Sunday morning as the storm closes in. Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate as snowfall rates of around an inch per hour (or greater) will last for several hours Sunday morning. Roads will become very slick and plows will not be able to keep up in most if not all locations. Travel is NOT ADVISED during this time, and for really all of Sunday. 

The highest snowfall amounts are expected in far Southeastern Minnesota, and just over the border in northern Iowa. 5-8 inches are expected to fall in this area between Sunday morning and early afternoon. Isolated amounts greater than 8 inches are expected. Snowfall totals will taper off to the south into the rest of Iowa. 

Stick with StormTeam 3 as we continue to track this storm and provide updates.

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Sunday
