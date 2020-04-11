Clear
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning Issued

A warning for Easter Sunday

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 3:55 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the area, including all of Southern Minnesota and Winnebago, Worth, and Mitchell counties in Iowa. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and Howard counties.

The warnings go into effect Sunday at 7am and last until Monday at 7am. The advisories go into effect Sunday at 10am and expire Monday at 4am.

This is ahead of a strong snow storm that is expected to blow through the area Sunday. Heavy snow and strong winds are expected, especially in the afternoon hours.

 

We are continuing to track this storm

Community Events