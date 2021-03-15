StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning Expanded as Snow Moves In

UPDATE: Winter Storm Warning expanded again into Olmsted county at 7:25am

------------------------

Funny to think that a week ago we had sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s, but such is Spring right?

A large winter storm is spinning across the country this Ides of March, with the northern edge of this storm moving into the Upper Midwest Monday morning with heavy hitting snow.

As of early Monday morning, there was already snowfall accumulation through most of the area as the initial band of snow moved through with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour. This band moves into Rochester around 7am - 8am, and will last about an hour. Snow continues across the entire area through early this afternoon. The snowfall rates do lessen by noon and continue to lessen this afternoon, but by the end of Monday there should still be plenty of snow on the ground.

5-8 inches will fall through most of the area, with a bit less towards the Northeast near Rochester and the Mississippi river. Olmsted county will likely see significantly more snow on its southern side near the airport compared to the northern side.

The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded to include the entire area barring areas along the Mississippi river where we instead are under a winter weather advisory. A winter storm warning indicates that sizable to serious impacts from this storm are expected, and travel is not advised. Winter storm Warnings will expire at 4pm this afternoon, and at 7pm for Rochester and Fillmore county.

Snow ends this evening just after the evening commute for most of the area. The good news for those who are ready for spring, temps warm into the 40s this week and the 50s this weekend, thereby melting most if not all this snow.