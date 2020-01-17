StormTeam 3: The latest on the winter storm

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for Friday into Saturday evening for all of us.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued just to the west of the area. The anticipation is an area of low pressure scooting by the Rockies and into the Midwest ushering in the threat of snow and ice across the region

. Flow comes out of the south by starting this morning bringing more moisture and increasing chances of snow, especially by the later parts of the morning and afternoon.

As of this morning, the entire area is looking to see 4-6" of snow from this storm with higher totals to be found just north of Olmsted and Dodge County. Ice and a dangerous wintry mixture can be found the further south you travel. Winds will also be a problem during the extent of the storm. Today, gusts will near 35-40 mph with 50 mph gusts possible on Saturday. Blowing snow and reduced visibility is likely and more Blizzard Warnings may be issued.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow will move into the Area Today and then Change to a Wintry Mix Tonight... .Heavy snow will move into the area southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa late this morning and early afternoon and across western Wisconsin during the afternoon. This snow will then transition to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight and then back to light snow late tonight and Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. The highest snow totals will be north of Interstate 94. Ice accumulations will be up to a tenth of an inch. The highest ice totals will be south of Interstate 94. As the storm departs the region on Saturday, strong northwest winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. The most likely areas for this to occur would be over the open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota along with the higher terrain locations of western Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow this afternoon changing to a wintry mix tonight and then light snow on Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph which will cause blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Marshall; Tama; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blizzard to Near-Blizzard Conditions Likely Across Portions of Iowa... .This morning into the afternoon, snow will spread from southwest to northeast across Iowa. Several inches of accumulating snow, along with southeasterly winds gusting from 30 to 40 mph are expected during this timeframe... reducing visibility to less than one-half of a mile at times. After minor ice accumulations overnight, strong northwesterly winds gusting over 45 mph, accompanied by rapidly cooling temperatures, will support "flash freeze" conditions on roadways, along with blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile at times in northern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow this afternoon transitioning to mixed precipitation expected overnight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...North-Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and impact power lines.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Sibley; Stearns; Todd; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WARNING TODAY AND TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY A BLIZZARD WARNING SATURDAY FOR WESTERN INTO SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA... ...WINTER STORM WARNING LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN MINNESOTA INTO WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... .Heavy snow will develop across west central and southwest Minnesota after 8 am this morning. The heavy snow will then spread into central and eastern Minnesota during the late morning and early afternoon, and continue through Friday evening. Most of the snow will fall late Friday morning into Friday evening. Totals of 5 to 9 inches of snow are expected across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Snow will taper off later Friday night, but very strong northwest winds gusting to 40 and 50 mph will develop on Saturday, especially in western Minnesota. Blowing snow will be widespread with near zero visibility in open country, with the worst conditions from west central into south central Minnesota. In addition, falling temperatures will lead to icy roads and very cold temperatures, especially on Saturday. This storm will impact travel. Expect snow-covered roads followed by strong winds, blowing snow and falling temperatures. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected on Friday. The snow may mix with freezing drizzle for a time Friday night in south central Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds this afternoon will be 25 to 30 mph causing poor visibility in the snow. On Saturday, northwest winds will gust as high as 45 mph with poor visibility in the blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota. Generally from Alexandria to Hutchinson to Albert Lea.

* WHEN...The warning is from 10 AM Friday to 6 PM CST Saturday. The snow will fall on Friday, and the strong winds with poor visibility will develop on Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Emmet; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Heavy Snow will move into the Area Today and then Change to a Wintry Mix Tonight... .Heavy snow will move into the area southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa late this morning and early afternoon and across western Wisconsin during the afternoon. This snow will then transition to a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain tonight and then back to light snow late tonight and Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. The highest snow totals will be north of Interstate 94. Ice accumulations will be up to a tenth of an inch. The highest ice totals will be south of Interstate 94. As the storm departs the region on Saturday, strong northwest winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow. The most likely areas for this to occur would be over the open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota along with the higher terrain locations of western Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow this afternoon changing to a wintry mix tonight and then light snow on Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph which will cause blowing and drifting snow on Saturday.

* WHERE...Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

