StormTeam 3: Winter storm & snow to the South

The mild weather of the first two weeks of December is now behind us as a winter storm moves across the Midwest Friday and Saturday. The good news? The bulk of this storm remains to our south.

While areas to our south and east like Des Moines, IA and Madison, WI could be looking at upwards of 4 inches, our area is unlikely to see much at all depending on where you find yourself. Most of Southern Minnesota is unlikely to see any accumulating snow, and any snow at all at that. However, parts of Northern Iowa specifically Mason City, Charles City, and Cresco, do stand to see snow edging in and out throughout Friday and Saturday morning, with most of it coming in the early morning hours Saturday.

This snow will be a wet but light snow. Given warm ground temps from the past few weeks, a majority of it is likely to melt as it falls and hits the ground Friday and even into Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be under 1 inch in the aforementioned communities, with the majority of this melting. Should a bit more snow edge into places, like some models indicate might happen in Charles City, then we may start to see some actual accumulation and sticking snow. For example, if 1.7 inches of snow were to fall in Charles City, you might expect and inch of this to melt with the remaining 0.7 left on the ground by late Saturday.

To reiterate, areas in Northern Iowa like Mason City, Charles City, and Cresco find themselves at the outer edge of where snow will be falling through Saturday morning. Right now it is more likely than not that they see minimal snow, but it would only take a very minimal change in the weather for some accumulating snow to move in.

The rest of Saturday will be cloudy, with a cooler and mostly cloudy week ahead for our area.