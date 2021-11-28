StormTeam 3: Winter Mix Early Monday AM

As a warm front drifts across the forecast area tonight, expect the possibility for some mixed precipitation to move through as well.

This could make road conditions slick on the highways and interstates in the early morning hours of Monday. For now, timing is likely between just after midnight through 7am Monday morning. Depending on cloud coverage, precip type and how fast temperatures rebound above freezing, this will dictate road conditions through the morning. Taking some extra caution on the Monday morning commute may not be a bad idea especially if freezing rain is present. By the afternoon this should be taken care of as temperature will enter the 40s.

Temps will be back into the mid to even upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow thanks to a surge of warmer air from the southwest. A return to northwesterly winds will take over however by the afternoon only allow temps to find the lower 40s for Tuesday.