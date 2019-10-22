Clear
StormTeam 3: Windy conditions today, nice weather coming

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Lingering isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, the wind will be more of an issue as the Wind Advisory continues into the evening. Winds have cranked well into the 40s for gusts, and where we had a High Wind Warning earlier the winds were over 50 mph. Winds will begin to calm a bit by Wednesday as highs remain in the 40s. A weak wave moved in for the morning hours on Wednesday which may touch off a shower or two, and then the nice weather takes over. Good model agreement for quiet weather for the rest of the week and weekend. The first few days of the quiet weather will remain below average before warming back up into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Watch for very mild air on Saturday as temperatures may make a run at 60!

