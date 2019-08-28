StormTeam 3: Windy conditions return for Wednesday

Sunny skies will dominate the region once again as winds pick back up from the west northwest, gusting around 20-30 mph and keeping temps cool. Temperatures will fall short of the seasonal norm, topping off in the lower 70s, with cool and clear skies returning overnight tonight. Thursday welcomes back the warmest air of the week as highs make it back into the 80s. Shifting winds overnight will help bring back the warmer summer weather for Thursday, alongside an approaching warm front. Dew point will rise slightly before a sweeping cold front dries things out for Friday. Friday will cool back down into the lower 70s before our next chance for showers and potential storms arrives. Tracking activity Friday night through Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and temps falling back near 70 (some topping off only in the upper 60s). Sunshine will return for Sunday before another slight chance for a few showers returns Labor Day.