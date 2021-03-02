StormTeam 3: Windy Tuesday as temps rise dramatically

Winds Tuesday will be up to 25mph out of the south, with gusts at 35mph, as they bring us warmer temperatures for the week ahead. High temps Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 44 degrees, but the winds Tuesday will knock that wind chill feels like temp back into the 30s. There will be less winds for the week ahead as temps continue to steadily rise with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. We likely are reaching for 50 this weekend, and by early next week we are in the mid 50s. I am beginning to sniff out a large storm sometime mid next week that will knock our temperatures back down. This likely begins with rain, but snow could also be a factor. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates.