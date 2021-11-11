StormTeam 3: Windy Thursday, Winter Weather Advisory Friday

Rain continues to fall through the middle of the morning Thursday, but is moving out of the area and will lessen up significantly by 9 am at the very latest.

Strong winds out of the NW will gust to 35 mph throughout the day, so expect strong winds. The sun may make a brief appearance. Isolated precip (rain/snow) will be possible during the afternoon with cloudy skies.

Snow showers return on the backside of this system beginning late Thursday night and lasting through Friday. It is likely than most of our area sees 1-3" of snowfall, but a decent amount of this will melt (especially on roads). It does appear that there snowfall totals will be on the higher end near I-35, so this is where we probably see folks having to put some work into clearing snow. I have forecast 2-3" of snow to fall for some spots near and just west of I-35. But again, not all of this will accumulate as some will melt. Snow will be less than an inch closer to the Mississippi River, so don't expect much to any accumulation there.

Friday remains windy. And with the snow falling, expect poor driving conditions in some areas with slushy roads and lower visibility.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Freeborn & Steele counties in Minnesota, and Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, and Worth counties in Iowa. This goes into effect late Thursday night and expires later Friday afternoon.

Clouds hold into Saturday as temps are now much colder. A shortwave disturbance will briefly bring us another chance for snow Saturday night.