StormTeam 3: Winds picking up Tuesday afternoon

The threat for any snowfall has diminished significantly over the last 24 hours but the threat for stronger winds? That remains. Winds won't be anywhere near as strong as they were one year ago (during the big blizzard of 2019, Feb. 23-24th) but we'll still be experiencing sustained winds nearing 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30-35 mph across the area. Winds will begin to pick up during the afternoon hours and last into the evening - dying down as the sun sets. That being said, we can still expect sustained winds to range from 10-15mph overnight and into our Wednesday morning, when temperatures will also begin to fall due to the northern flow.