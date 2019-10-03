Clear

StormTeam 3: Wind chills return to the forecast as temps drop well below the norm

Some of the coldest air we've felt in a long time arrives early Friday morning

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Mostly cloudy skies will remain through out Thursday with highs topping off only in the low to (barely) middle 50s, a little more than 10 degrees below the seasonal norm. Drier weather will be sticking around through Friday, with sunshine returning, but the sun won't be warming us up anytime soon. Clear skies Friday morning will mean very cool temperatures with temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s and wind chills nearing the lower 30s. Our next round of rain returns late Friday night all through Saturday with temps popping back into the low 60s and a chance for a few minor storms and heavy rainfall rates. Temps will pop closer to normal through the next work week.

