StormTeam 3: Wind Shift Impacts Friday and Saturday Temps

Waking up this morning to ice and frost coating the cars as temps overnight dropped well below freezing.

The big change for today will be a noticeable wind shift to now out of the south and southeast. This will help, along with some sunshine through the day, warm temperatures back up to an acceptable upper 30s and near 40 by the early afternoon. Clouds will drift back in though the morning however so that could keep some isolated temperatures cool until a mix of sun and clouds become more present.

Saturday will present a mild day with some evening isolated rain chances, looking to be across north Iowa, and temps in the mid 40s before a chance for snow showers arrives Sunday.