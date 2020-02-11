StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Warning for Thursday AM

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued from the NWS for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Worth, and Winnebago Counties from 4 AM to 12 PM on Thursday. Wind chill values may fall to near 40 degrees below zero. Stay tuned for more updates!
