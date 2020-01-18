StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory up as Blizzard Warning ends

As the Blizzard Warning expires across the area at 6pm this afternoon, we will find ourselves in the presence a wind chill advisory. Wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero overnight and through tomorrow morning. Strong winds out of the west between 15 and 30 mph will push the wind chill to these frigid numbers. Raw temperatures through Monday will be around zero degrees. With a high on Sunday of around 4 degrees.



These strong winds, while not Blizzard conditions, will still make for reduced visibility in areas as they continue to blow snow around. There is also still a thin layer of slippery ice on many back roads after last nights round of freezing rain.