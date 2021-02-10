StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory issued through Thursday morning

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota for tonight into Thursday morning. Expect wind chill values of -20 to -35 across the area. Keep in mind that frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes on any exposed skin.
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 3:08 PM
