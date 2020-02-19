StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory for parts of the area into Thursday morning

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Canadian high pressure will keep the temperatures bitterly cold overnight tonight. Lows will fall below zero; wind chills could plummet even further to near -30 degrees. Take care of your vehicles, neighbors, and pets during this cold snap. Warmer temperatures return for the weekend with highs nearing 40 degrees.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS NORTH TONIGHT AND THURSDAY MORNING... .Very cold air is pushing into the state and despite relatively light winds, they will provide enough for wind chills to dip to around 25 below overnight through mid Thursday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight into Thursday Morning... .Bitter cold air arrives tonight and will stick around into Thursday morning, with wind chill values dropping into the 20 to 30 below zero range. Limit your time outside if possible and if you must go out, be sure to cover any exposed skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight into Thursday Morning... .Bitter cold air arrives tonight and will stick around into Thursday morning, with wind chill values dropping into the 20 to 30 below zero range. Limit your time outside if possible and if you must go out, be sure to cover any exposed skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
