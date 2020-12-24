Clear
StormTeam 3: Wind Chill Advisory for Christmas Eve

Wind chills hold well below zero Thursday

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 7:05 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 7:44 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After Wednesday's Blizzard and snow across the area, plenty of us are now stepping outside Thursday morning to a much colder world.

Temperatures behind the storm dropped from 47 degrees Wednesday morning in Rochester (a record high temp by the way) to almost 3 degrees below zero Thursday morning - an astounding 50 degree drop. And those are just the raw temperatures.

Winds behind the storm are still blowing out of the NW this Christmas Eve up to 25mph, and gusting above 30mph. This is driving the wind chill down Thursday morning to 20 to 25 degrees below zero. Yikes. 

Throughout the day Thursday and winds slightly die down, wind chills will remain between 10 and 20 degrees below zero through Christmas morning. Still brutally cold. Temps begin to warm slightly into Christmas with a high temp of around 22-24 degrees, and wind chills in the single digits.

Another factor to take into account is what the wind will be doing to all the fallen snow. Reduced visibility and small snow drifts will be possible throughout Christmas Eve.

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS ARE EXPECTED THIS MORNING ... .Wind chill values from 25 below to 35 below zero are expected across much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Snow has tapered off across the area, but impacts to travel are expected to remain throughout today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the single digits with winds decreasing this afternoon, with wind chills expected to moderate into the -teens below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Community Events