StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory on a Sunny Above Average Monday

You might think that temps in the upper 60s, or the completely sunny skies, would be the most noticeable characteristic this Monday as you venture outside. You will find you are incorrect. Monday will be an exceptionally windy day as winds gust in the afternoon to between 40-50mph, with sustained winds 20-30mph. This has triggered a wind advisory this afternoon between 12pm and 8pm across the Upper Midwest. Driving could become a bit difficult in large open stretches, while branches could be shaken off trees. Any loose items outside could go flying. And while today might seem like a good day for a run outside, running towards the south is gonna be quite the challenge. Burning is discouraged across the area today as dry air and these strong winds lead to an elevated fire risk.

High temps Monday will soar into the upper 60s by this afternoon with completely sunny skies. A cold front moves through tonight with more clouds and a small chance for some rain through tomorrow morning. This will be our only chance for rain this week. Temps drop behind the front, with a high of 44 on Tuesday and 36 on Wednesday. Temps will begin to rebound Thursday, with highs back in the upper 60s this weekend. The entire week is for the most part sunny aside from a partly cloudy Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday will all be fairly windy and could see gusts near 30mph

Next week likely brings much better chances for rain and above average temps. But this week might give you some whiplash between the strong winds and the fluctuating temperatures.