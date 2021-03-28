StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory issued for Monday afternoon and evening

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for all of the area starting at noon on Monday through 8pm as a strong southerly flow returns. Sustained winds will reach close to 30mph through the afternoon hours with gusts reaching anywhere between 40-50mph. During this time, temperatures across the area will soar into the upper 60s, some low 70s, through Monday afternoon. The warm up will be short lived as a cold front will move through on Tuesday, and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for highs by Wednesday. Through the week, breezier conditions will remain likely. On Tuesday, plan for gusts reaching near 30-35mph alongside cooler temperatures in the 40s.