StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory issued ahead of strong Thursday winds, flurries

The national weather service has issued a wind advisory for Freeborn county in Minnesota, and Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Winnebago, and Worth counties in Iowa.

A small system will pass to our North on Thursday. A cold front connected to this system will pass through early Thursday. Behind the front are strong winds out of the Northwest. The strongest of these winds will occur during the day on Thursday, with sustained winds close to or at 30mph, and gusts approaching 40mph. The strongest winds will be confined to the west where the advisory will be in effect.

These strong winds will also create turbulence that will in turn kick up some flurries and light precipitation across the area Thursday afternoon.

The wind advisory goes into effect at 9am Thursday, and ends at 6pm.