StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory for Monday

After a cold front moved through overnight Sunday, strong winds out of the northwest will kick up Monday.

Winds during the middle of the day will be sustained at 25 to 30mph, with strong gusts driven by spotty cloud cover up to 45mph!

The national weather service has issued a wind advisory in effect for 9am - 4pm Monday. Be mindful of strong winds when out and about.

Otherwise, Monday will be an above average day with high temps in the upper 30s, but winds driving the wind chill down into the 20s. These strong winds will also kick up clouds here and there.

Winds shift out of the south Tuesday as temps climb towards 40 degrees, making for a very similar but slightly less windy Tuesday compared to Monday. A winter storm is brewing for Wednesday, one which could bring light snow to our area.