StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory Until 3 PM CST Tuesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 PM CST this afternoon. Wind speeds ranging from 15-25 mph are to be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Before heading out the door this morning, make sure to secure or bring in any patio furniture or loose items that you may have outdoors.

319 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-

Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,

and Austin

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.