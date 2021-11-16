Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory Until 3 PM CST Tuesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 PM CST Tuesday

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 5:12 AM
Posted By: Ryan Knapp

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 PM CST this afternoon. Wind speeds ranging from 15-25 mph are to be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Before heading out the door this morning, make sure to secure or bring in any patio furniture or loose items that you may have outdoors.

From NWS Office in La Crosse, WI 

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
319 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

MNZ079-086-087-094-161730-
/O.NEW.KARX.WI.Y.0005.211116T1500Z-211116T2100Z/
Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Mower-
Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester,
and Austin
319 AM CST Tue Nov 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST
THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 846887

Reported Deaths: 9120
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1666091980
Ramsey687571012
Dakota62203558
Anoka59074546
Washington37109342
Stearns31142263
St. Louis26731377
Wright23780191
Scott23680168
Olmsted20266123
Sherburne17256118
Carver1517561
Clay11374100
Rice10669136
Blue Earth1065964
Crow Wing10532119
Chisago924967
Kandiyohi9229103
Otter Tail9145116
Benton8295120
Beltrami757486
Goodhue717491
Douglas717298
Itasca707591
Mower698046
Winona670555
McLeod659882
Isanti643379
Steele635628
Morrison630274
Becker593569
Polk566783
Freeborn525842
Nobles512054
Carlton497970
Lyon495259
Nicollet482157
Mille Lacs479769
Pine470739
Cass467750
Todd457339
Brown447856
Le Sueur423533
Meeker399655
Martin361442
Waseca351031
Wabasha34389
Hubbard329847
Dodge314911
Roseau290831
Wadena281235
Fillmore278414
Redwood263645
Renville253851
Houston252617
Faribault240431
Sibley233914
Pennington232429
Kanabec222233
Cottonwood213430
Chippewa207340
Aitkin205346
Watonwan188017
Pope187310
Yellow Medicine174521
Rock170127
Swift158120
Jackson155316
Koochiching153421
Stevens152211
Clearwater147420
Murray145911
Marshall145121
Pipestone143529
Lake121124
Wilkin115515
Lac qui Parle114325
Mahnomen100113
Norman9799
Grant9169
Big Stone8945
Lincoln8455
Red Lake67110
Kittson66822
Traverse5816
Unassigned574124
Lake of the Woods5014
Cook2800

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 501220

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Unassigned43210
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Turning windy on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DAYBREAK Full Forecast 11/16/2021

Image

Rochester City Council delays naming new Chateau Theatre operator, approves salary increases

Image

Rochester city council coverage 11/15/2021

Image

Mason City schools ditching 'mohawk' mascot

Image

Tips to keep COVID-19 out of your Thanksgiving plans

Image

Collecting shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Image

Rochester business targeted by burglars for 2nd time in a week

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (11/15/21)

Image

What Minnesotans can expect from the infrastructure bill

Image

MC School Board

Community Events