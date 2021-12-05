StormTeam 3: Wind Advisory In Effect Till Monday

Issued by the National Weather Service In La Crosse, WI

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

303 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-051715-

/O.NEW.KARX.WI.Y.0006.211206T0000Z-211206T1500Z/

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-

Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha,

Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia

303 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,

including holiday decorations. A few tree limbs could be blown

down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issued by the National Weather Service In Des Moines, IA

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

927 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

IAZ004>007-015>017-023>028-033>039-044>050-052330-

/O.CON.KDMX.WI.Y.0009.211206T0000Z-211206T1300Z/

Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-

Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-

Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-

Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-

Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,

Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,

Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,

Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,

Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,

Dumont, Waverly, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake,

Schaller, Early, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy,

Fort Dodge, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,

Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,

Cedar Falls, Denison, Carroll, Jefferson, Boone, Ames,

Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, and Gladbrook

927 AM CST Sun Dec 5 2021

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be sure to secure any loose holiday lights

and decorations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.