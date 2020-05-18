StormTeam 3: After significant weekend rain, will we be drying out soon?

'Persistent' is the keyword for our Monday; persistent clouds, persistent rain chances, and persistent winds outline the start of our workweek. It may not be the Monday we want but it's the Monday we'll be having to deal with...it's not all bad news though.

Temperatures will be limited thanks to the overcast skies and lack of heating, but there are warmer temps later in the forecast. Light rain/sprinkle chances will linger with us through the rest of the day, but there's some drier weather on the way starting on Tuesday.

Winds will stay near 20 mph for Monday, with gusts nearing 30 mph, but these winds will begin to decrease by sundown. The center of the low-pressure system responsible for bringing us all the rain over the weekend has moved over Illinois and we've been left in the back-end of the spiral.

Once the system moves away, better conditions await by the midweek!