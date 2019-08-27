StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

A much sunnier day lies just beyond the horizon, which will make for a colorful start to our Tuesday - especially when compared to our gray Monday.

After the passing of a large front that delivered a few scattered showers Monday afternoon, high pressure has moved in from the west-northwest and taken over.

Drier, cooler, and sunnier conditions are the result with only a minuscule chance for a few sprinkles moving in Tuesday afternoon. To go along with the sunny skies, strong winds from the west will ramp up this afternoon and last through the next 48 hours. Gusts reaching up to 30+ mph could cause some headaches, especially for those with larger vehicles on long stretches of open road.

Winds will subside as we inch closer to a much warmer Thursday as temps jump back into the 80s (above average) for a very brief moment. The rest of the week keeps things below the average and the lower 70s return through the weekend.