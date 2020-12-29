StormTeam 3: Widespread snow of several inches for Tuesday afternoon

A large snowstorm is moving across the Midwest Tuesday, and will drop several inches of snow across a very wide are.

A plume of moisture across the middle of the country is dumping snow across the Upper Midwest. We can expect this snow to move into Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa by noon Tuesday, and continue to snow through around midnight.

It will be snowing during the evening commute, so take it slow on those roads, and reconsider travel if you can. A winter weather advisory is in effect across the Upper Midwest, with a Winter Storm Warning through central Iowa and SW Wisconsin, including Mason City, Charles City, and Cresco. A winter storm warning is issued when accumulation could be more impactful, with stronger winds, and lower visibility that will make for dangerous travel.

Snowfall accumulations are forecast to be between 3-5" across most of our area, including Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and Forest City. Higher totals between 4-7" in places like Charles City and Cresco are likely. Mason City lies on the diving line between the two, so probably in the ballpark of 4-5".

Something we will be watching for this afternoon is the introduction of dry air in a small slot, or dry slot, into the storm tonight. If this occurs, we may see snowfall totals on the lower end of our forecast. Some high resolution models have been hinting at this, but it will be difficult to know until we can see it through observation data.

Some roads, especially in Iowa, may see slick roads through Wednesday morning despite snow plow efforts.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy. Another chance for snow comes to the Midwest Friday.